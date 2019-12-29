|
Walter C. Kello passed away December 27, 2019. Born March 12, 1926. Walter is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty; his son, William and his wife, Lori; granddaughter, Kelley Williams and his 2 great granddaughters, Adalyn and Billie of Virginia Beach; and grandson, Andrew Kello of Virginia Beach. Walter was predeceased by son, Tommy Kello.
At Walter's request, there will be no service. You may make a contribution in his honor to . Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019