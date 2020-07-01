Walter Carl "Micky" Horn Jr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter "Micky" Carl Horn, Jr., 67, passed away June 20, 2020, at his home in Virginia Beach.

Micky was born June 21, 1952, in Baltimore, MD, to Doris June (Stortz) and Walter Carl Horn, Sr. Micky leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Peggy; daughter, Brittany (Jamie); grandchildren, Macsen, Gunnar, and Djuna Payne; son, Travis (Jordan); sisters, Jean (Dan) Malcolm of Huntsville, AL, Joan Hoffman of Westminster, MD, and Missy (Alan) Zavalick of N. Chelmsford, MA; brother, Eddie (Doris), of Coral Springs, FL; stepmother, Jerry (Gene) Egnot of S Connellsville, PA; uncle, Eugene (Jean) Horn of Surfside Beach, SC; an aunt, Doris Horn Reprogel of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. Micky was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kyle; grandson, River; and brother-in-law, Richard Hoffman.

Micky was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 2010 after 40 years of government service. Above all, Micky loved his family. His children and grandchildren brought him the most joy in his life. He was a proud Pappy to his grandchildren and grieved the loss of grandson, River, greatly. He was looking forward to welcoming grandson Alder this September.

Micky was an avid Baltimore sports fan and the Orioles and Ravens can count him as one of their most loyal fans. He enjoyed crafts and fixing anything that was broken. His love of music has been passed on to his children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved