Walter "Micky" Carl Horn, Jr., 67, passed away June 20, 2020, at his home in Virginia Beach.
Micky was born June 21, 1952, in Baltimore, MD, to Doris June (Stortz) and Walter Carl Horn, Sr. Micky leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Peggy; daughter, Brittany (Jamie); grandchildren, Macsen, Gunnar, and Djuna Payne; son, Travis (Jordan); sisters, Jean (Dan) Malcolm of Huntsville, AL, Joan Hoffman of Westminster, MD, and Missy (Alan) Zavalick of N. Chelmsford, MA; brother, Eddie (Doris), of Coral Springs, FL; stepmother, Jerry (Gene) Egnot of S Connellsville, PA; uncle, Eugene (Jean) Horn of Surfside Beach, SC; an aunt, Doris Horn Reprogel of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. Micky was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kyle; grandson, River; and brother-in-law, Richard Hoffman.
Micky was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 2010 after 40 years of government service. Above all, Micky loved his family. His children and grandchildren brought him the most joy in his life. He was a proud Pappy to his grandchildren and grieved the loss of grandson, River, greatly. He was looking forward to welcoming grandson Alder this September.
Micky was an avid Baltimore sports fan and the Orioles and Ravens can count him as one of their most loyal fans. He enjoyed crafts and fixing anything that was broken. His love of music has been passed on to his children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 1, 2020.