Walter D. Robbins Obituary
After living a life he loved, Walter Dana Robbins, 91, of Norfolk, Virginia, died peacefully in his home, Friday, May 17, 2019. Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend, Haroldine Marie (Martin) Robbins. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Chris Robbins, his two sons, Martin Robbins, and his wife, Tina, and Mark Robbins and his wife, Lynn; his three grandchildren, Vanessa Gardner, Walter Robbins, and Joshua Robbins; his great granddaughter, Evelyn Marie Gardner; and his baby sister, Barbie Robbins Buzzell of Dixfield, Maine. Walter had a contagious smile and a work ethic matched by no other. He started Robbins Nursery with one pick up truck in 1959. Walter looked forward to work everyday, and he loved to say, "Five more years â€™til I can go part-time!" He missed his dear wife and sweetheart, Haroldine, and he looked forward to their reunion when they would dance together again. Family and friends, please join us for plenty of food and fun to remember and celebrate the life of Walter on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4 - 6 pm at Angie's Restaurant, 335 Centerville Turnpike South, Chesapeake, 23322, 757-482-9614.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019
