Walter Dudley, Jr. 41, of the 700 block of Nickoles Lane passed away on October 24, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1978 in Norfolk, VA. He was a graduate of Norfolk Public Schools. He was predeceased by his father, Walter Dudley, Sr. Walter is survived by his parents, Lillian and Garfield Knight; daughter, Keniya Dudley; sons, Keonte and Keshaun Dudley and a host of relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held, 12pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. A viewing will be held, 4pm-8pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 29, 2019