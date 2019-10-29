The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Walter Dudley Jr.


1978 - 2019
Walter Dudley Jr. Obituary
Walter Dudley, Jr. 41, of the 700 block of Nickoles Lane passed away on October 24, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1978 in Norfolk, VA. He was a graduate of Norfolk Public Schools. He was predeceased by his father, Walter Dudley, Sr. Walter is survived by his parents, Lillian and Garfield Knight; daughter, Keniya Dudley; sons, Keonte and Keshaun Dudley and a host of relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held, 12pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. A viewing will be held, 4pm-8pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 29, 2019
