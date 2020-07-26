OBITUARY FOR THE HONORABLE WALTER E. HUDGINS: A life well lived. A man well loved.
The Honorable Walter E. Hudgins, a retired Virginia Beach General District Court Judge, died peacefully in his sleep at The Memory Center in Virginia Beach July 21 following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born in Mathews, County, Virginia and grew up in Newport News. He graduated from Warwick HS in 1956 and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1960 and the UVA School of Law School in 1963. Following graduation, he served two years in the army in Vietnam and was discharged as a Captain in 1965
His parents, Maud Miller Jarvis Hudgins and Walter Hudgins, Sr, predeceased him.
His wife of 53 years Donna D. Hudgins, his daughter Holly Davidson and son-in-law Mike Davidson, his son Mathew Hudgins, and his brother Carlton Hudgins and sister-in-law Donna survive him. Five grandchildren: Austin, Alex, Ryanne, Drake and Drew Davidson survive him.
Prior to becoming a judge, he practiced law in Virginia Beach with his partners A. Andrew Ege and the Honorable William (Buster) O'Brien, now a retired Circuit Court Judge.
He and his wife lived in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach while they each pursued their careers in law and public relations (at WHRO and the Virginia Symphony) while Mrs. Mattie Mullen made this possible by caring for their children and their home. In 2017 they moved to a villa they remodeled at The Atlantic Shores Retirement community where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party for friends and family.
Judge Hudgins was passionate about the law and judicial ethics. He lived a life of service and integrity. He was a long time member of Eastern Shore Chapel where he served on the Vestry, was a Eucharistic Minister and a Lay Reader. He loved music and playing the piano, dancing (he and his wife have been dancing together since high school where they met) and Reading history.
The family would especially like to thank all their friends for their love and support and the heroes at the Memory Center who lovingly cared for him on his journey.
No public service is planned at this time because of COVID 19.
Please consider donating in his honor to Eastern Shore Chapel, the Food Pantry at Eastern Shore Chapel, The Alzheimer's Association
, or a charity of your choice
.
