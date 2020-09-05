1/2
Walter Earl Jenkins Jr.
1928 - 2020
Walter E. Jenkins, Jr., 92, died peacefully at his home in Norfolk, Virginia on September 2, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born July 4, 1928, in Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of the late Walter Edward Jenkins and Evelyn Watson Jenkins. A U.S. Army veteran paratrooper, he retired as Meat Cutter, working for the following: Colonial Stores, Norfolk Naval Commissary, Giant Open Air, and K-Mart Stores. He was member of Talbot Park Baptist Church, Suffolk Masonic Lodge No. 30, loved fishing, gardening, wood working, celebrating Christmas, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Marie Jenkins and brother, Donald. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Constance Jenkins; three sons, Walter, III (spouse, Lynn), Steven (spouse, Barbara), and Michael (spouse, Cagri); five-step daughters, JoAnn McCullin, Janet, Katherine, Marie, and Theresa; sister-in-law, Lynda Jenkins of Richmond; and six grandsons.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, Sept 5, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 6, at Riverside Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
