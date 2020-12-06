1/
Walter Earl Williamson III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl passed on November 19, 2020. His parents Evelyn Moore Williamson and Walter E. Williamson, Jr predeceased him. He is survived by his sisters Mary Ransone (Doug) and Linda Tindell, niece Meredith O'Keefe, nephews Mark Ransone (Blair) and Will Tindell, great-nephew Joseph Ransone and many cousins. Earl was a 4th generation member of First United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. He was a graduate of Granby High School '73 and the University of Richmond '77 and a member of Theta Chi. He worked in the family business, Carburetor Exchange, until its closing in 2005. A graveside memorial service is planned for May 25, 2021 at 11am at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Many thanks to his family and friends for their love and support. Donations may be made to the general funds of First United Methodist Church, 3031 Luxembourg Ave, Norfolk, Va 23509.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Walter Earl Williamson III. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Hallman
December 6, 2020
I am so sad and sorry. So many memories when we were kids too. I love you Earl. I pray we meet again someday! Ray
Ray Hallman
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved