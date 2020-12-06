Earl passed on November 19, 2020. His parents Evelyn Moore Williamson and Walter E. Williamson, Jr predeceased him. He is survived by his sisters Mary Ransone (Doug) and Linda Tindell, niece Meredith O'Keefe, nephews Mark Ransone (Blair) and Will Tindell, great-nephew Joseph Ransone and many cousins. Earl was a 4th generation member of First United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. He was a graduate of Granby High School '73 and the University of Richmond '77 and a member of Theta Chi. He worked in the family business, Carburetor Exchange, until its closing in 2005. A graveside memorial service is planned for May 25, 2021 at 11am at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Many thanks to his family and friends for their love and support. Donations may be made to the general funds of First United Methodist Church, 3031 Luxembourg Ave, Norfolk, Va 23509.



