Walter Eldon Barnett, 90, passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
A native of Buxton, NC, he was the son of the late Walter D. Barnett and Celia Barnett. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63-years, Margaret Meekins Barnett.
Eldon is survived by his son, Walter "Stormy" Barnett (Kimberley); and daughter, Kathy Barnett.
Retiring after 20 years of honorable service in the United States Coast Guard, he served another 20 years in civil service duty.
Eldon's daily routine was driving to the "Point" in Buxton to fish and socialize with all his buddies. A member of Lighthouse Assembly of God, he loved the Lord, his family, and his church family.
A funeral with military honors will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Lighthouse Assembly of God. Private burial will take place at Quidley Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives Saturday evening at the church from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Assembly of God Building Fund, PO Box 459, Buxton, NC 27920 or Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men c/o Hatteras Island Food Pantry, PO Box 1591, Buxton, NC 27920.
Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 21, 2019