Walter G. Carter, the son of the late Noble and Ruth Carter was born August 20, 1930 in Wake Forest, North Carolina. He graduated from Granby High School in 1948 and served two years in the Marines. He worked at the Norfolk Naval Air Station and retired after thirty years of service. Walter was dedicated to his family and serving his Lord and Savior.



He was united in holy matrimony to his beloved wife Jeanette Spruill on October 5, 1958. The two were united in marriage for over sixty one years. The union was blessed with two daughters and one granddaughter.



Walter was a devoted member of New Heights Fellowship. He served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and on various committees. He had a generous, caring spirit, and he was loved by many. His Christian walk and life with the Lord were inspirational, and his influence will forever remain in the lives of those that knew him. He quietly departed this life to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his siblings Johnny Carter, Bill Carter, and Bernice Dilday.



He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. His beautiful memories will be cherished in the lives of his wife: Jeanette S. Carter; his children: Nancy C. Carter and Brenda G. Carter; granddaughter: Brittni N. Carter; siblings: Doris Woodington and Shirley Goulart.



Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.





