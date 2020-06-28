Walter John Hilderbrandt Jr.
1943 - 2020
Walter John Hilderbrandt, Jr., died unexpectedly at his home in Virginia Beach on June 9, 2020, at the age of 77.

He was born January 21, 1943, to Walter and Virginia Hilderbrandt. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tommy and Chris. He is survived by his son, John Gilbert of North Carolina and two sisters, Agnes and her husband, Gary, of New York and Anne and her husband, Jim, of Arizona; as well as many nieces and nephews.

John lived a private lifestyle and loved it best when getting out of the busy city to his cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He was an avid reader and you could always find a book in his possession. He was also a master carpenter who could build and repair anything.

The funeral arrangements are being made by his best friend Pat, of many years, and his final resting place will be between his mother and his brother, Chris, in Magnolia Cemetery in Norfolk, VA. Rest well John, love your sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.
