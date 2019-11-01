The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home 
1520 Effingham Street
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 399-6366
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home 
1520 Effingham Street
Portsmouth, VA 23704
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery,
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Johnson Obituary
Funeral Saturday, November 2, 2019 11:00 AM Tabernacle Church. ( Crawford St., Portsmouth). The visitation will be Friday from 4-7PM at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA. The interment will be graveside, with military rites, Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va where the family will assemble at the residence at 9:45AM for the procession to the graveside. www.fisherfuneral.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fisher Funeral Home 
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -