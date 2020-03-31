|
Walter Lee Everett, 90, peacefully passed away March 29, 2020. He was born in Greenville, NC to the late Lewis Clarence and Beatrice Marie Ainsley Everett. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his sons, Walter Lee Everett, Jr. and Robert Lee Everett, Sr. Walter was a veteran of the Korean War having served his country in the US Army. He retired from The Ford Motor Company, Norfolk Plant after 30 years. Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather who never knew a stranger. He was known for always having jokes and making people laugh.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Elsie Marie Puckett Everett; children, Earl Everett (Cheryl), Sandra Sigmon (Clyde), Trina Cooper (Jerry) and Mary Overton, grandchildren, Jennifer Thompson (Andy), Kristie Middleton (Mark), Kevin Everett (Amber), Wendy Fornwalt (Corey), Robert L. Everett, Jr., Rachel Everett, Barry Cannon (Stacy), Daniel Everett (Ryane) and Aaron Everett (Lisa); 16 great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family and friends.
To adhere to CDC guidelines there will be no formal visitation. The family will not be receiving friends, those choosing may visit Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 9-4pm. A webcast in real time is available for viewing the service on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11am. He will be laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Please visit his Book of Memories to view the service and leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2020