|
|
Walter Quarles Gresham, Jr., 84, passed away December 6, 2019. He was a native of Princess Anne County, the son of the late Walter Quarles, Sr. and Lucy Huffman Gresham.
Walter was a 1953 graduate of Oceana High School and attended Randolph Macon College. He retired following a long career in civil service. Walter was a longtime member of Scott Memorial United Methodist Church and the Pearsall Bible Class.
He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Hitchings Gresham, and a sister, Helen Gresham Walton.
Walter is survived by 4 children, Chuck and wife Rhonda, Diane and husband Doug, Don and wife Debbie, and Rob, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel on Thursday, December 12th from 6pm to 8pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 11am at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019