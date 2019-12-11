The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Gresham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Quarles Gresham Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Quarles Gresham Jr. Obituary
Walter Quarles Gresham, Jr., 84, passed away December 6, 2019. He was a native of Princess Anne County, the son of the late Walter Quarles, Sr. and Lucy Huffman Gresham.

Walter was a 1953 graduate of Oceana High School and attended Randolph Macon College. He retired following a long career in civil service. Walter was a longtime member of Scott Memorial United Methodist Church and the Pearsall Bible Class.

He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Hitchings Gresham, and a sister, Helen Gresham Walton.

Walter is survived by 4 children, Chuck and wife Rhonda, Diane and husband Doug, Don and wife Debbie, and Rob, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel on Thursday, December 12th from 6pm to 8pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 11am at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -