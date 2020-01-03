|
Walter Robert Hunt, 79, a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, Virginia passed away December 30, 2019 in his home, surrounded by family and friends. He retired from the federal government, Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, for over 50 years, where he served on the vestry, and various church committees.
He was predeceased by this wife of 42 years, Patricia L. Hunt, his father Richard S. Hunt and mother Mary G. Butler.
He is survived by his daughters; Deborah L. Matheny and her husband Lee of Newport News and Pamela L. Briggs and her husband Chaim of Front Royal, Virginia; his beloved grandson Rian Matheny; one brother Richard E. Hunt and two sisters, Charlotte Harrell and Jerlean Ramsey.
Family viewing will be held Friday January 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Loving Funeral Home Churchland Chapel. The funeral will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Military Honors will be held immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church for their children's youth program. Online condolances may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 3, 2020