Walter "Scott" Headden, at the age of 54 years, tragically passed away at his Virginia Beach residence on Friday, September 27, 2019.
Born in Athens, Greece, Scott moved around with his Navy family before finally settling down in Virginia Beach, Va where he met his lovely wife Judy. Although he may have described his childhood self as a sort of rascal, a boy who made immature choices in his youth. He became a loving family man.
He was a salesman by trade. Scott valued simple pleasures in life. Certainly those that survive him would agree that despite his often powerful tone he was more of a jester at heart, packed with jokes he picked up in the sales trade. In his spare time he loved fishing off of the Atlantic Coast.
Scott Headden is survived by his beautiful wife Judy, his six children; Connor Scott, Savannah, Katie, her spouse Bobby, Kelly, Wess, his spouse Ashley, Jody, her spouse Nicholas, as well as 13 grandchildren. In addition, he's survived by his loving mother Diana, his siblings, James, George and Victoria.
His celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 04, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Beacon Baptist Church at 2301 Newstead Drive, Virginia Beach, VA , 23454.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019