Walter Temple Moore, 55, of Chesapeake died unexpectedly from health complications on Thursday. A native of Virginia Beach, VA, Walter leaves this world to join his parents, Abel and Sue Moore, and his siblings, Margaret, Abel Jr. and Evelyn as well as his nephew, Chris.He is survived by his wife, Nicole Villarreal, and his beloved puppy Chloe; his two older siblings, Charlie Moore and Andrea Moore (Ron) Kilmer; his best friend and nephew, Daniel (Cindy) Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews, too many to count. Walter grew up in Virginia Beach, and fishing and hunting were his passions. He and Daniel won many fresh water fishing tournaments, and Walter was also an accomplished bow hunter. His innate ability to repair things carried on a family tradition that has been passed down through the generations. A casual lakeside memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 2 PM at the Lake Smith picnic shelter, 5381 Shell Road, Virginia Beach where Walter loved to fish and to celebrate his life with family and friends. Fishing poles encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saving Kids Dreams, 106 East Point Estates Rd. Knotts Island, NC 27950 to distribute free fishing poles to kids at their annual event in Walterâ€™s memory. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2019