|
|
Walter Thomas Thorpe, 82, died on July 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Chesapeake, Va. Walter was born December 10, 1936 to Walter Thomas and Frances Thorpe in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Walter retired after 23 years of service in the Navy, and 25 years of service as a Merchant Seaman. Walter loved his family, pets, traveling, nature, and he was proud to say he served his country.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 43 years, Taeko, his sister, Joan Izzo, his four children, Jimmy (Tong), Miyuki (John), Tommy, and Chiaki (Dan), and his nine grandchildren.
A Celebration of Walterâ€™s life will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:00PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 Battlefield Blvd. South, Chesapeake, rendering of military honors will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Chesapeake Humane Society, https://chesapeakehumane.org/donate/ in honor of Walter Thomas Thorpe.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019