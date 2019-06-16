The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Haygood Methodist Church
Walter Thurman Miesse USN (ret)


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Thurman Miesse USN (ret)

Commander Walter T. Miesse, of Virginia Beach, passed away on June 14, 2019. Born in Black Lick, OH on Nov. 4, 1929, he was the son of the late Chaslmer Thurman Miesse and Esther Maud Clapham Miesse. CDR Miesse graduated from Lincoln High School in Gahanna, OH, valedictorian of the class of 1947.

Commander Miesse had a distinguished naval career, from his enlistment in Aug. 1948, as a Aviation Technician Airman Recruit serving for 34 years rising from Seaman Recruit to Commander. While in the Navy, he got to take his mother on her first plane ride, after her initial apprehension, she totally enjoyed herself -- "it's fun" she was heard saying. CDR Miesse retired from the Navy in 1982.

He is survived, and will be greatly missed by his wife, Loretta Reese Miesse whom he married in 1993; sons, Greg Miesse (Jeanne), and Eric Miesse; grandchildren, Tyler, Hayley, Peyton, and Cody Miesse; step-children, Steven G. Reese and Jane R. Welch (Charles); step-grandchildren Katherine R. Welch and Charles E. Welch IV.

Every fall, the Miesse family and friends, both old and new, would gather to celebrate the harvest of the seas with a fish fry that he, his wife, and family caught during the season. It was a big event, that was well attended- a lot of work, especially as Walt would cook all the fish until they were â€œcooked just rightâ€ but Walt loved doing it. Lots of friendships were made at these events.

Commander Miesse was a member of Haygood Methodist Church, where a service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wed., June 19, 2019. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Gahanna, OH. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 16, 2019
