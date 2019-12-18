|
Walter W. Westhoff, 76, passed away on December 15, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Queens, NY to the late Richard and Evelyn Westhoff.
Walter started his own company, Comasco, Inc., in 1977 in L.I., NY. After 18 years, he moved the company to Norfolk, VA in 1994. He remained active in the company until October of this year. The company now employs 35 people and is operated by his two sons, Eric and Adam, who have been active in the company for over 25 years.
He was an avid boater and golfer. Walter played golf every Wednesday with Men's Senior Golf Organization. He was a member of the M.G. Club of Tidewater.
Walter is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Westhoff; his two sons, Eric W. Westhoff & his wife Anna and Adam M. Westhoff and his wife Cindy; five grandchildren, Jamie, Morgan, Caleigh, Connor and Lauren; along with a host of extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences can be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019