Wanda C. Tyner, 77 of Virginia Beach, VA passed into eternal life Friday, November 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with a serious illness.
Wanda was born to the late Perry Harlen Childers and the late Wrenn Pennell Childers in Kannapolis, NC, on July 10, 1943. Those left to cherish her memory include daughters Michele LeQuire Parr and husband, Jeff "Pogo", of Temecula, CA, Leigh Ann Nichols and husband Jason of Virginia Beach; son Doug LeQuire and wife, Heather, of Washington, NC; and brother Donald Duane Childers and wife Sharon, of Redondo Beach, CA. She is also survived by six beloved grandchildren: Austin Parr, Jordyn Parr, Katelyn Parr, Cameron Nichols, Anderson Nichols, and Jon Luc LeQuire.
At age 11, Wanda began following her lifelong passion for music when she started playing the piano for services at her family church in her hometown of Kannapolis, NC. After graduating high school, Wanda earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sacred Music from Catawba College in Salisbury, NC. In 1973, she moved to Virginia Beach, VA with her family where she became the organist of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church, a position that she relished and would ï¬�ll for 42 years. During this time, Wanda traveled several times to Europe where she would perform with the Charles Wesley Choir at various cathedrals. Wanda was a life-long student of music studying with Dr. Allen Shaffer at Norfolk State University, where she continued to challenge herself and develop her skill as a talented organist. In addition, she played for Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home for over 30 years and had the privileged to play for many brides and grooms over the years. She also enjoyed teaching young students piano, but nothing surpassed the love of her children and grandchildren.
Later in life, Wanda met her late husband George O. Tyner through their shared love of music. George, who was an exceptional baritone, had a true love and appreciation for Wanda's musical talent. Often, passersby could hear them in their neighborhood outside the house playing the piano and singing together. George joined the Charles Wesley Choir and sang many solos accompanied by Wanda's music.
Preceding Wanda in death in addition to her parents, were her late husband of 13 years, George O. Tyner, Sr., in 2004; and brothers Terry Lynn Childers in 1978 and Haskel Franklin Childers in 2014.
A Memorial service to celebrate Wanda will be held at the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020, by Pastor Mark Miller and Rev. Robert F. Coï¬�eld, Jr. and followed by a graveside ceremony at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery.
Her children will forever miss their mother's love and the beautiful sound of the music she created.
Condolences and Flowers may be offered to the family at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel at www.hollomon-brown.com
