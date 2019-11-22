The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Wanda Ezzell Byrd


1938 - 2019
Wanda Ezzell Byrd Obituary
Wanda Ezzell Byrd, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, left to be with the Lord on November 14th, 2019. She was born November 3 1938 to the late Manley and Kathleen Ezzell of Clinton NC. She was an active member of Light of Hope United Methodist Church formerly known as Princess Anne Plaza United Methodist Church

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard M Byrd Jr. and her son Richard (Ricky) M Byrd. She is survived by her daughter, Sheri Andrews of Virginia Beach, three grandsons and two great grandsons. Wanda LOVED spending time with her "grands" they brought so much joy and laughter to her life. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Sunday Novmber 24, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. The service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:30 p.m., followed by the burial in the Princess Anne Memorial Gardens on Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454.

Memorial Donations can be made in Memory of Wanda Byrd to Light of Hope United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach VA
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 22, 2019
