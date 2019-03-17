|
Wanda Faye Borte, 62, of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully March 13, 2019.Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lily Joynes. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mabel and Frances.Wanda was a home daycare provider. She lived for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and took pleasure in the little things. Always grateful, she had a loving and nurturing way.Left to cherish her memory: husband of 44 years, David Borte, Sr.; daughter, Amy Sawyer (Andrew); son, David Borte, Jr. (Denise); ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Buddy Joynes; a sister, Mildred Cottle; and a host of extended family members.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Monday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019