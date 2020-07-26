Wanda Gayle Hodges, 90, went to be with her Lord on July 20, 2020 after a short illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Horace "Roy" W. Hodges, Jr. and her parents Lela Roberts Bacher Clifford and Rudolph Robert Bacher. She is survived by 4 sons of whom she was extremely proud, H.W. "Will" Hodges, III, Mark Hodges (wife Karen), Kenneth Hodges and Arthur "Art" Hodges; as well as six grandchildren, Mark Jr.(wife Shannon), Austin, Rachel, Morgan, Kit and James and one great grandson, Landon. She is also survived by two nieces, Cecilia Collins and Susan Perkins.
Wanda and Roy were founding and long-term members of the Lynnhaven Colony United Church Of Christ. Wanda was an avid choir member for many years. Although having four sons kept her busy at home during their early years, she subsequently enjoyed her work at Star of the Sea Catholic Church.
Wanda's quiet sophistication belied her competitiveness and quick wit. She enjoyed playing tennis in her earlier life and became an avid fan of watching the game, always anxiously awaiting the next pro tournament to air. Heaven forbid you call her when the matches were on; she would mischievously remind you to call her back when there wasn't something important happening. She never lost her appreciation for her bi-monthly bridge game and relished in taking the most tricks. Wanda's artistry was evidenced not only in her painting but by her dress and decorating style. She cultivated beautiful orchids and looked forward every spring and summer to an array of color in her container garden on her deck.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
