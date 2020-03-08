|
|
Wanda Jenny Smith passed away March 5, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia surrounded by her loving family. Wanda was born on February 1, 1935 to the late Kazimierz and Franciszka Jozefowski.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of fifteen years, Anthony Smith, Gloria A. Dunn (Smith), Mary L. Acker (Smith), Patricia C. Selvin (Smith), Donovan D. Smith, Charles W. Smith, Albert Girard, Elizabeth Peacock, Steve Girard, Robert Girard, John Girard, and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Friday, March 13, 2020 followed by her service beginning at 10:00 am at Church of the Holy Family on Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach.
www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020