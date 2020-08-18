Wanda Kephart, 86, passed away on August 13, 2020, in her home.
Born in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Friedrick Billitz, Martha MÃ¼ller Billitz. She retired as Legal Docket Clerk in the City Attorney's Office for the City of Virginia Beach for 20 years.
Wanda was preceded in death by husband Richard Kephart, son, Keith Kephart and 9 brothers and sisters. Left to cherish her memory: daughter, Karen Kephart; sons, Rick Kephart, Scott Kephart and his wife, Agnes, Sarah Horner, Ryan Horner and his wife, Brittany and two great grandchildren, Oliver Keith and Cooper Dakota Horner and sister Lillian Pereira and family, brother William Billitz and family, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Plaza Volunteer Rescue Squad (http://www.plazarescue.com/donate
,) Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com