Wanda Lee Clark, 82 of Chesapeake, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Clark; and 2 sons, Robert Eugene Richardson and Jeffrey Lynn Richardson. Left to cherish her memory is her son, John Barry Richardson; three grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah and Zachary; and three step-children, Victor, Nathan and Morgan. A Celebration of Wandaâ€™s Life will be conducted at 3 pm, on Saturday, March 23, at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. This will be a casual service.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that well-wishers please give to the Kidney Foundation or the . Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019