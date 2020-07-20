Wanda Lee Falls Ives passed away peacefully from this life on July 11, 2020 and began her new life in heaven with the Lord Jesus Christ. Born in 1926, in Neon, KY, to Herbert and Beatrice Yonts Falls, she was the second of three children. After her school years she moved to Virginia and worked as a clerk at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard where she met her future husband, William J. Ives. They made their home in Norfolk and her beloved son, William J. Ives, Jr. was born soon thereafter to complete their family. Wanda's heart was ever turned toward the Lord. She was an active member of St. John's Methodist Church in Norfolk for many years prior to moving to Virginia Beach where she became a member of what is now Community United Methodist Church in Acredale. She remained a member there for more than 50 years, enjoying the many close friendship in her beloved Fellowship Sunday school class, singing in the choir, helping with the Agape Sunday school class and just helping wherever there was a need. In her work life, she served for many years as the deputy clerk of the General District Court in Virginia Beach, retiring in 1991. Her move to Marian Manor in 2016 brought her many new friends, including a deep friendship with Pastor Vicki whose Sunday services in the chapel there were enriched by the presence of many whom Wanda had personally invited. She was a loving mother, a loyal friend to many, and an ever-faithful prayer warrior. Her memorial service details will be shared later due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Donations in her memory can be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the Fellowship Sunday school class at Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464, c/o Bessie Day.



