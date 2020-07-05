Wanda Siarkowski Tirpak passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 85.
Wanda was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and resided in Virginia Beach, VA.
She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Tirpak; her children, Valerie Tirpak Donahue (spouse, Christopher), Leslie Perkins (spouse, John), Christopher Tirpak (spouse, Nadine); grandchildren, Brendan Perkins, Nicholas Tirpak, Ryan Perkins, and Alex Tirpak.
The immediate family will observe a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kempsville Volunteer Rescue Squad at www.kvrs.org
