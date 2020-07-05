1/1
Wanda Siarkowski Tirpak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Siarkowski Tirpak passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 85.

Wanda was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and resided in Virginia Beach, VA.

She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Tirpak; her children, Valerie Tirpak Donahue (spouse, Christopher), Leslie Perkins (spouse, John), Christopher Tirpak (spouse, Nadine); grandchildren, Brendan Perkins, Nicholas Tirpak, Ryan Perkins, and Alex Tirpak.

The immediate family will observe a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kempsville Volunteer Rescue Squad at www.kvrs.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved