1/
Ward Moore
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUFFOLK - Brooks Ward Moore, 74, of Greenway Rd. passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 in his home with his family. He was born on July 28, 1945 and was a graduate of Cradock High School in Portsmouth. Ward was a sheet metal mechanic by trade and retired as the owner of United Sheet Metal Shop in Portsmouth in 2016; and was a member of Avery's Mill and Sebrell Hunt Clubs. Ward loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors; but most of all he loved his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Dot Lightbody; and a brother, Louis Phillips.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Glenda Newsome Moore; his son, Kevin Moore; a brother, Gary Wayne Moore and his wife Nina; and host of extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 - 7:30 PM and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved