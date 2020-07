SUFFOLK - Brooks Ward Moore, 74, of Greenway Rd. passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 in his home with his family. He was born on July 28, 1945 and was a graduate of Cradock High School in Portsmouth. Ward was a sheet metal mechanic by trade and retired as the owner of United Sheet Metal Shop in Portsmouth in 2016; and was a member of Avery's Mill and Sebrell Hunt Clubs. Ward loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors; but most of all he loved his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Dot Lightbody; and a brother, Louis Phillips.He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Glenda Newsome Moore; his son, Kevin Moore; a brother, Gary Wayne Moore and his wife Nina; and host of extended family and friends.A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 - 7:30 PM and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com