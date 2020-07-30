SUFFOLK - Brooks Ward Moore, 74, of Greenway Rd. passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 in his home with his family. He was born on July 28, 1945 and was a graduate of Cradock High School in Portsmouth. Ward was a sheet metal mechanic by trade and retired as the owner of United Sheet Metal Shop in Portsmouth in 2016; and was a member of Avery's Mill and Sebrell Hunt Clubs. Ward loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors; but most of all he loved his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Dot Lightbody; and a brother, Louis Phillips.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Glenda Newsome Moore; his son, Kevin Moore; a brother, Gary Wayne Moore and his wife Nina; and host of extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 - 7:30 PM and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com