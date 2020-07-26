Warner A. Harrison, 70, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his birth father, Werner Bisson and maternal grandparents.
He had a heart of gold and always put others needs before himself. Whatever tasks he took on he finished to perfection.
He came to the United States of America as a child and was proud to become a US citizen in 1976, after serving in the US Navy. He proudly served and honored his adopted country and its flag.
After obtaining his Associate Degree in Business Administration, he worked for Lance Inc. retiring after 35 years. He was well known and loved throughout the community. For many people he was only known as the "Lance Man." His wife and children have fond memories of many hours spent with him fielding business calls and at the warehouse helping to load the truck and counting merchandise, so he could get home faster to have extra time with his beloved family. His Lance career was spent on routes that spanned the Suffolk and Chesapeake Square areas. He will be dearly missed, and his family finds comfort that he has gained his angel wings.
Warner is survived by his devoted spouse of 48 years, Anita Harrison; children, Christine Woods and husband Clifton Woods and Brent Harrison and spouse Kayla Harrison; grandchild, Logan Woods; parents, James and Ingaborg Harrison and brothers, Dr. Clark Harrison and Spouse Dana Harrison and Keith Harrison.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory at 1:30 PM. Visitation will be held from 11:30 PM to 1:30 PM at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Albert G. Horton. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.