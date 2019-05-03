Warren "Dean" Carroll, passed away on May 1, 2019 at his home in Knotts Island, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Warren and Frances Doxey Carroll of Virginia Beach. He was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church.Dean was a graduate of Princess Anne High School, Class of 1960. He earned his Master's and CAS degrees and did post graduate studies at Old Dominion University. He was a retired educator having taught Social Studies and History in various Virginia Beach public schools for 25 years including First Colonial High and Princess Anne Middle School. When he retired in 1995 he and his wife enjoyed reading, traveling and dealing in antiques.Dean is survived by his wife of 41 years Sally, his sister Jackie Spruill and her husband David, nephews Jim, Mike and Brian Spruill and several other family members.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 at Charity United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Published in The Virginian Pilot from May 3 to May 4, 2019