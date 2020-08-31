Dr. Warren Karesh of the North End of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away August 25th, 2020, and was laid to rest at Princess Anne Memorial Park on the 28th. Beloved husband of Mimi Sunshine Karesh for 57 years. Caring father of Michael (Gayla Bassham) Karesh and Sara Karesh (David) Coxe. Also survived by sister Maxine (Mike) Kibler. Loving grandfather of Lena, Benton, and Judah Karesh and Sadie Coxe.



Warren grew up in Bamberg, SC. He studied chemical engineering at Clemson then dentistry and orthodontics at MCV. After moving to Tidewater, he helped build a thriving orthodontic practice. Warren was deeply committed to the Jewish community, serving as president of Temple Emanuel. He enjoyed travel, painting, Wareing's gym, biking each weekend with his friends, and walking on the beach with his miniature poodle, Pierre.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Operation Smile or the UJF of Tidewater.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store