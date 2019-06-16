Warren H. Bay



Navy (Ret) Lt. Commander Warren Harold Bay was born April 28th, 1939 in St. Louis Missouri to Harold and Grace (Short) Bay and passed away April 21st, 2019 in Rolla, Missouri at the age of seventy-nine years.



Warren grew up in St. Louis and Salem, Missouri. He honorably served in the United States Navy and was a Naval aviator and earned commendations for his work on accident investigations. After 23 years, Warren retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander. Following his retirement from the Navy, Warren taught mathematics at Salem High School for 3 years and then taught mathematics and aeronautics at the Ft. Zumwalt School District in Oâ€™Fallon Missouri for another 14 years.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Harold and Grace Bay; and sister, Albetta (Bay) Wright. Warren is survived by his loving wife, Frances Bay of Rolla, MO; five children, Christopher Bay and wife, Lisa of Virginia Beach, VA, Stephanie Parsons and Kathy Felthousen of Richmond, VA, Alex Bay of Kansas City, MO, and Eireena Bay of Missoula, MT; seven grandchildren, Michael Parsons, Jennifer Peters and husband, Nicholas, Nick Bay, Jeff Bay and Samantha Bay of Virginia Beach, VA, Jessica Rusbasan and husband, Danny and Joshua Clark of Richmond, VA; two great grandchildren; extended family and friends.



Warren will be sadly and deeply missed, but fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved him.



