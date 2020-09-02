Warren Leroy Furlough, Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord in Heaven Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Creswell, NC to the late Isaac W. and Annie Spruill Furlough. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley Hodges Furlough; son, Dana Hodges Furlough; sister, Violet Spencer. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force before establishing the family business, Southland Appliance Co. Warren was longstanding member of South Norfolk Masonic Lodge #339, AF&AM.
He is survived by his sons, Warren Leroy "Lee" Furlough, Jr. and his wife Linda, Timothy Allen Furlough; grandsons, Alex and Connor Furlough; sister, Evelyn West; numerous nieces, nephews extended family members and dear friends.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12pm-3pm (Mask required to enter building) He will be laid to rest in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mount Tabor Free Will Baptist Church, 2095 Mount Tabor Rd. Creswell, NC 27928. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to leave words of encouragement to the family.