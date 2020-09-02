1/2
Warren Leroy Furlough Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Leroy Furlough, Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord in Heaven Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Creswell, NC to the late Isaac W. and Annie Spruill Furlough. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley Hodges Furlough; son, Dana Hodges Furlough; sister, Violet Spencer. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force before establishing the family business, Southland Appliance Co. Warren was longstanding member of South Norfolk Masonic Lodge #339, AF&AM.

He is survived by his sons, Warren Leroy "Lee" Furlough, Jr. and his wife Linda, Timothy Allen Furlough; grandsons, Alex and Connor Furlough; sister, Evelyn West; numerous nieces, nephews extended family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12pm-3pm (Mask required to enter building) He will be laid to rest in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mount Tabor Free Will Baptist Church, 2095 Mount Tabor Rd. Creswell, NC 27928. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave words of encouragement to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved