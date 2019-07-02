Warren R. West was born under the Brooklyn Bridge in 1924 to Elsie Bliss and Carroll H. West. He was predeceased by his brother Philip. Warren grew up in New London, CT and was a member of the Buckley Boys. Warren served in the Navy during WWII and Korea, and retired as a civil servant from CECOM Satellite Division of Fort Monmouth. Warren was a member of NARFE, and a five-day a week swimmer at the Princess Anne Recreation Center up until last week.



Warren is survived by his wife, Joan, of 69 years and his nine children Warren (Edna) of Anchorage, AK, Paul, Mary, Donald, Mark, and Carol of Virginia Beach, Karen (Mike) Pruitt of Mineral Wells, TX, Rosemarie Funkhouser (Richard) of Woodstock, VA and David of Hertford, NC. He is also survived by his 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 9:00 AM, Friday, July 5th, 2019 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Apostle Catholic Church for its building fund. The family would like to thank his friends at the Princess Anne Rec Center and St. Johnâ€™s along with the staff at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Rehab Center for their excellent care and compassion. Arrangements are being handled by H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Virginia Beach and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 2, 2019