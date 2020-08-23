Waverley Lee Berkley, III, a lifelong resident of the Norfolk area died at age 90 on August 16, 2020.
The oldest son of Waverly Lee Berkley, Jr. and Clara Evelyn McCoy, he was born on June 6, 1930 when the family resided in the Berkley section of Norfolk. Berkley, named for Waverley's paternal great grandfather, Lycurgus Berkley, had incorporated into a town within Norfolk County before the City of Norfolk annexed it in 1906. Waverley was a graduate of Maury High School (1948) in Norfolk and a graduate of both the College (1952) and the Law School (1955) of the University of Virginia, where he served as President of his graduating law school class. He believed the lifelong friends made while a student at The University was his greatest gift from his time there.
After graduation he received a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United State Marine Corps and served for three years of active duty predominantly with the U.S. Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea. In 1959, he returned to Norfolk to begin his legal practice in the area of admiralty law for the firm of Jett, Sykes, & Coupland. While practicing, he continued in the Marine Corps Reserve until he resigned his commission at the rank of Captain in 1965. By 1972, he had become the senior partner of the law firm now named Jett, Berkley & Furr. In 1993, the firm merged with McGuire, Woods, Battle and Boothe, where he served in the litigation section until his retirement on December 31, 1998. While practicing, he consistently received a listing in the publication The Best Trial Lawyers in America and actively participated in the affairs of the Maritime Law Association of the United States for which he served a four-year term on its Executive Committee. He counted among his friends many members of the Association who practiced admiralty law throughout the United States. For many years during his practice and afterwards, he served as corporate counsel, secretary, general counsel, and director of Colonna's Shipyard, Inc., a local yard founded in 1876 by his maternal great grandfather, Charles J. Colonna, and his great uncle, Benjamin A. Colonna.
An avid historian and genealogist, he was very proud of his Virginia heritage. He was a lineal descendant of many of Virginia's earliest leaders including Sir George Yeardley, the Governor of Virginia, who presided over the first legislative assembly in the new world at Jamestown in 1619; Captain Adam Thoroughgood, whose home still stands on the Lynnhaven; John Ferebee, who surveyed the original 50 acres of Norfolk; Cornelius Calvert, who, over 40 years, served as Alderman and twice as Mayor for the Burrough of Norfolk; and, Richard Lee, the progenitor of that prominent Virginia family. He held memberships in the Norfolk and Virginia Historical Societies, The Jamestown Society, and the Society of the Lee Family of Virginia. In 2008, he authored a book on the genealogy of his family now held in the Library of Congress.
He was a poor but avid golfer and tennis player, and he lived and died with the fortunes of the University of Virginia's athletic teams for which he served two four-year terms as a Trustee of the University of Virginia Athletics Foundation raising funds for athletic scholarships. At the request of Governor George Allen, he accepted a four-year term on the VMI Board of Visitors starting in 1997 when women first received admission. Governor James Gilmore reappointed him a Visitor through 2005. Recognizing that his great uncle Benjamin Colonna had led a company of cadets at the Battle of New Market, he considered his service at VMI one of the most rewarding experiences of his life.
He enjoyed his memberships at Galilee Church, the Virginia Club, the Princess Anne Country Club, and the Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville. He also enjoyed his dogs, singing, listening to music of many kinds and reading Shakespeare.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sybil Vandenburg Berkley, his brother, John McCoy Berkley and his wife Joanne Saunders Berkley, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn Colonna Berkley Harrison and her husband, Robert Drew Harrison. He considered his marriage to Sybil his greatest worldly accomplishment.
Burial will be a private ceremony at the family plot in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. A memorial service will be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
