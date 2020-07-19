Wayne A. Seim, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 14, 2020.
Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Fred and Doris Seim. A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Wayne retired as a Lieutenant Commander from the U. S. Navy after service over 20 years. He was a devout member of the Catholic Church of Saint Mark and member of Knights of Columbus. He was a loving husband, father, and was always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone in need.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Carol Seim; children, Price Seim and his wife, Nancy, Wally Seim and his wife, Stacey, and Michelle Vines and her husband, Lance; grandchildren, Ashlee, Craig, Robin, Denise, Claire, Samantha, and Goldie; a brother, Fred Seim and his wife, Joanne; and sister, Leslie Jones and her husband, Steve.
Services will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.