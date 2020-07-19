1/1
Wayne A. Seim
Wayne A. Seim, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 14, 2020.

Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Fred and Doris Seim. A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Wayne retired as a Lieutenant Commander from the U. S. Navy after service over 20 years. He was a devout member of the Catholic Church of Saint Mark and member of Knights of Columbus. He was a loving husband, father, and was always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone in need.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Carol Seim; children, Price Seim and his wife, Nancy, Wally Seim and his wife, Stacey, and Michelle Vines and her husband, Lance; grandchildren, Ashlee, Craig, Robin, Denise, Claire, Samantha, and Goldie; a brother, Fred Seim and his wife, Joanne; and sister, Leslie Jones and her husband, Steve.

Services will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
