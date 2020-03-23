|
Wayne Bainbridge, 93, passed away on March 20, 2020 at Lake Prince Woods in Suffolk. He was born in Gainesville FL and was the son of the late Percy and Irene Bainbridge. Wayne is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara and his daughters Jan Eure (Stan) and Beth Jones (Stephen) and his 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Wayne was selected for the Navy's V-12 program during WWII and earned a mechanical engineering degree from Duke University. He and Barbara lived in Charlotte, NC until he retired. He spent his retirement years in Daytona Beach and Linville, NC before moving to Lake Prince Woods. He loved traveling, especially in his sailboat and motor home, golfing and spending time with his family. Family service at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers send donations to Lake Prince Benevolence Fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 23, 2020