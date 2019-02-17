Wayne C. Baker, 66, passed away on February 3, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born on March 12, 1952 to the late Jean and Horner Baker in Norfolk, VA. A native of Norfolk, Wayne grew up playing football, baseball and enjoyed going surfing. He loved motor cross racing, golf and playing the guitar. Wayne had many successful careers that included car sales with his dad and brothers and he worked at Haynes in Norfolk and Richmond. His favorite career, one that lasted over 24 years, was with Wyndham as a recruiter/trainer in Williamsburg and Nashville. Of all his successes, nothing compared to his love of being a husband and father. It was that love that put a twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes.Wayne will be remembered by his loving wife of 30 years, Jan and their beautiful daughter Brooke. Wayne will also be remembered by his daughter Kristin (Brian) and their children Emma and Ben, his brothers H.B. (Karen), Jeff (Laura), Gary (Lisa), his sister Debbi, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-lawâ€™s Kevin and Howard as well as many nephews and nieces.A burial will be done at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery next to his parents. The family will receive friends to celebrate Wayneâ€™s life on Saturday February 23rd from 2 to 4 pm at his sisterâ€™s house at 1364 Dunstan Lane, Virginia Beach. . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for Wayneâ€™s daughter Brooke college fund at the following Go Fund Me page â€œFor the Love of Wayne.â€ https://www.gofundme.com/awta69z8 Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary