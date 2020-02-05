|
Wayne Caffee, 73, maintained his awesome smile and great sense of humor until he went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Rebecca Valentine and Leigh Millerson Caffee. Wayne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon; son Joshua and his wife Tabitha; and he was looking forward to the birth of his first grandson; sister Jane Skelton; sister-in-law JoAnn Caffee; sister-in-law Sandy Taliaferro and her husband Harry, and many other loving and devoted family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at West Park Church of Christ, 926 Cherokee Road. Ports. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Pregnancy Crisis Center or to the West Park Church of Christ building and loan payoff to honor Wayne's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020