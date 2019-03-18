Wayne Francis Haddock, 41 of the 1000 block of Back Road Chesapeake, passed away at home on March 15th. Born in Norfolk, he was the son the late Mary Murphy Haddock. Wayne graduated from Cornwall Central High School in Cornwall, NY in 1996 and The University of Hartford in 2000. He was a carpenter by trade and loved working with his hands. He is remembered as a kind and gentle soul. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed making others laugh. He touched many people from high school to present day and will be fondly remembered. Survivors include his father Jerry Wayne Haddock, his brother Robert J. Haddock sister-in-law Jenny Haddock and nephew James Haddock, and his daughter Lilyann Bascomb whom he loved dearly. Wayne is also survived by his Uncles James Francis Murphy III and Leeland Haddock, Aunts Becki Sentell, Cecelia Shake and Tammy Haddock, cousins James Austin, Kaitlin Haddock and Kasey Haddock. He is also survived by many, dear friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday March 20, 2019 at the Chesapeake Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking a donation be made to a . Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary