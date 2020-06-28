CDR Wayne Franklin Weeks, 91, retired naval aviator, has taken his final flight. He died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 21, surrounded by loved ones.
He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by Shirley Midgett Weeks, his wife of 31 years, and by their extended families.
Wayne was born in Schenectady, NY, to Wilson Stringer and Ruth Osborne Weeks, and grew up on the family dairy farm in Glens Falls, NY. He was predeceased by his brother, Leonard H. Weeks, his son Jeffrey Weeks, and a stepson, Andres L. Bolinaga Jr. He is survived by his sister, Linda King, daughter Paige Weeks and stepson Daniel Bolinaga. He also leaves behind cherished nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and other extended family members.
He graduated from Hudson Falls High School and Skidmore College. His 30 years of active duty included seven years on foreign soil or at sea, with a tour in Vietnam.
After traveling the world with the Navy, he settled first in Virginia Beach and finally in Portsmouth. He enjoyed hiking, biking, canoeing, climbing mountains, working in the yard and tinkering in his garage. His thumb was so green that for years his small backyard garden plot often sent him door-to-door giving away a bounty of vegetables. Shirley also took bags of them to her fitness class at ODU where his English cucumbers were especially prized.
Most of all, Wayne was a family man and was always ready to help however he could. He was our rock. He was, said his 8-year-old great-grandson, "the best grandpa ever." Despite slowing memory and advancing age, he stayed active and only gave up climbing mountains in Acadia National Park five years ago, after he fell high up on Beech Mountain and broke his pelvis. Another fall, while working in his yard last month led to a painful spine injury, further complicated by a severe infection.
Adhering to COVID restrictions, a private committal service was held June 26 at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at Covenant United Methodist Church in Chesapeake.
Memorial donations may be made to Covenant UMC, 2004 Dock Landing Road, Chesapeake, 23321, or to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St., Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203.
Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.