Graham Funeral Home
Wayne J. Boggs

Wayne J. Boggs Obituary
Wayne Jesse Boggs, 86 passed away peacefully February 19, 2019. Born in Clinton, TN July 26, 1932 he was the son of George Franklin and Mary Holloway Boggs. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Frank Boggs. Wayne was a graduate of Kempsville High School; he served his country in the United States Marine Corp.Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Marjorie Boggs Stanton and her husband, Earl. Nephew, John F. Stanton; nieces, Kathleen D. Stanton and Sharon Kavalauskas; great nephew and niece, Ryan and Ashley Kavalauskas; cousins, Shirley Holloway and Bert Holloway and his wife, Melany. A graveside service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk with Dr. Kelly Burris officiating. Graham Funeral Home will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2019
