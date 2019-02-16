The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Rountree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne J. Rountree

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne J. Rountree Obituary
Wayne J. Rountree, 71, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on February 14, 2019 after an 18 year battle with cancer. He was born in Portsmouth to Shirley and Marjorie Rountree.Wayne retired from Dominion Virginia Power after 40 years of service but remained in close contact with several former coworkers.Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joyce M. Rountree; two sons, Russell Rountree (Kelli) and Michael Rountree; two granddaughters, Georgia Gene and Lucille Grace Rountree, who adored their granddaddy and whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his siblings, Glenn Rountree (Diane), Brenda Rountree, and Keith Rountree; aunts Virginia Smith, Norma Hinant, Lucy Winslow, and Eleanor Faye Forehand; and in-laws Paul and Honey Moore.Joyce and her sons would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Sentara Norfolk General VICU for the care and attention they provided.The family will receive friends 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Ln., Suffolk. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, also at Baker-Foster Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Oasis Social Ministry, 800A Williamsburg Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23704 and the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater (CCFOT), P.O. Box 12693, Norfolk, VA 23541. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Download Now