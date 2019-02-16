Wayne J. Rountree, 71, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on February 14, 2019 after an 18 year battle with cancer. He was born in Portsmouth to Shirley and Marjorie Rountree.Wayne retired from Dominion Virginia Power after 40 years of service but remained in close contact with several former coworkers.Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joyce M. Rountree; two sons, Russell Rountree (Kelli) and Michael Rountree; two granddaughters, Georgia Gene and Lucille Grace Rountree, who adored their granddaddy and whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his siblings, Glenn Rountree (Diane), Brenda Rountree, and Keith Rountree; aunts Virginia Smith, Norma Hinant, Lucy Winslow, and Eleanor Faye Forehand; and in-laws Paul and Honey Moore.Joyce and her sons would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Sentara Norfolk General VICU for the care and attention they provided.The family will receive friends 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Ln., Suffolk. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, also at Baker-Foster Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Oasis Social Ministry, 800A Williamsburg Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23704 and the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater (CCFOT), P.O. Box 12693, Norfolk, VA 23541. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary