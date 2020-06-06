Wayne Thomas Ferguson, 73, passed away June 4, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, VA the son of the late Edwin Thomas Ferguson and Florence Opal Vick Ferguson. He was predeceased by his brothers, Larry, Jeffrey, and Kenny Ferguson. Wayne was a United States Army veteran having served during Vietnam. He later went on to work and then retired as a boilermaker for the Local Union #45. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Thurman Hayes, Sr. Sunday School Class. Wayne is survived by his wife of 52 years, Peggy Smith Ferguson; daughters, Jennifer and Renee Ferguson; son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Lorie Ferguson; grandchildren, Max, Jack, Trent, Kate, Olivia, Carter, and Landry; sister, Beverly Incata; brother, Hal Ferguson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 237 N. Main St., Suffolk, VA 23434 with Rev. Dr. Thurman Hayes, Jr. officiating. Burial will be private at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Wayne will be available for viewing at Parr Funeral Home on Monday from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. during that time with social distancing encouraged. Once the service has occurred a video will be available for viewing on the funeral home website on his obituary page. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 6, 2020.