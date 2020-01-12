|
Welton Ellsworth Beard, Jr. of Portsmouth, Va died at his home, Monday, January 6, 2020.
Mr. Beard retired from the Portsmouth Police Department. Survivors include two daughters, a son, nine grandchildren, one goddaughter and his former spouse.
On January 15, 2020, Public Viewing will be from 4pm - 6pm, A Wake will be from 6pm - 8:00pm at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth, Blvd. The funeral will be conducted Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11AM at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 2608 Airline Blvd, Portsmouth. by the Rev. Michael L. Williams. Corprew Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020