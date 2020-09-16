A man of family devotion and military pride, Wendell Ray Starks (affectionately known as "Starks" and "Poppi") passed away on September 11, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Born in Paducah, Kentucky, Wendell joined the U.S. Navy on February 4, 1962 determined to make a better life for himself and for his country. He traveled the world, served in Vietnam, and was a lifelong supporter of "his Navy." Even his active duty retirement as an E6 from the USS Dahlgren did not stop his love of the military. Starks continued to work for over 30 years at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard until he formally retired in 2011. In his military career, he was awarded the honors of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Award, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation, and the Humanitarian Service Medal.
Thanks to his service and deployments, that is how Starks met the love of his life, Jo Ann Starks, in Key West, Florida. They married on March 25, 1971, and he became a dedicated father to five children and steadfast husband who unfailingly loved Jo Ann. While Jo Ann passed in 2018, his adoration for her never faded. Though heartbroken to lose these two beloved souls, his family takes comfort in knowing they are finally together again.
This selfless man knew challenges in his life, and yet he triumphed over every single one. Starks is remembered for being a father figure to many, a generous caretaker to those he loved, and a patriotic spirit to everyone he met.
He is survived by his five children: Terri Edwards (Joe), Eugene Forbus (Elena), Boyce Forbus (Crystal), Traci Ruiz, and James Forbus (Karen).
Starks' legacy lives on with 12 grandchildren, Joseph (Lottie), Tito (Malinda), Stefano (Emiri), Chelsea, Jason (Donatella), Cherish, Corey (Jessica), Lindsea, Francesco (Irene), Cody (Natasha), Sam, and Chase, and 12 great-grandchildren who all live in the United States and Italy.
He will be so greatly missed for his unforgettable impact, his infectious laughter, and his many Navy Veteran hats that faithfully adorned his head.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com