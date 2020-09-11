1/1
Wendell T. Moseley Jr.
1939 - 2020
Wendell Thurston Moseley, Jr., 81, died September 1, 2020, in Prince Georges County, MD. The son of Wendell and Lucy Moseley, he was born June 5, 1939 at Norfolk Community Hospital, Norfolk, VA. Educated in the Norfolk Public School System, he graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in June 1957. After attending Howard University, he enlisted in the Army of the United States. His first tour of duty was in Okinawa and Northern Japan. His military background provided advancement for his second enlistment in Vietnam. He received Honorable Discharge on July 25, 1969.

After a few years of R&R, in the mid 1970's Wendell moved to Washington, D.C. and started a career at the IRS Division of the US Department of Treasury. He retired in February 1997 and remained in Washington, D.C. until poor health caused him to move to Prince Georges County, MD in March 2020. He remained there until his death on September 1.

Wendell was an avid sports fan, history and trivia enthusiast, and a classic movie devotee. His parents are deceased and he is survived by his sister, Ernestine Moseley Glenn in Yonkers, NY. He is remembered by many cousins scattered throughout the country and friends. A graveside service will be held at a future date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
