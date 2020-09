Or Copy this URL to Share

49, passed away August 22. She is survived by her parents, Rickey and Sheryl Tucker; three sons, Justin (Mariah), DJ, Cameron; one granddaughter, Austin; several uncles, aunts and cousins. Wendy loved music, nature and all animals. She will be remembered for her good heart, humor, & wit. Her spirit will live on through her family and friends. A private memorial is planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store