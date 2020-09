Or Copy this URL to Share

Gone to soon, my sister. You had a heart of gold and everyone who met you, loved you and your youthful energy. Now you have earned your wings. Fly high, Witchy One and watch over your Mom and Dad, Justin, Mariah and Austin, D.J and Cameron. Memorial service Sept. 5, 2610 Elliott St. Portsmouth, VA. 4:00 p.m.



